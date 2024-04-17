West China Cement welcomes new CEO

Suzanne Starbuck By 17 April 2024

West China Cement has announced the resignation of Mr Wang Fayin as an executive director of the company, effective from 16 April 2024.

It has also named Ms Wang Rui as the new executive director and chief executive officer, also with effect from 16 April 2024. Ms Wang is vice-chair and party secretary of the general branch of Yaobai Special Cement Group Co Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West China Cement. She has held that role since January 2023 and is responsible for overseeing the market management, procurement, logistics and other operations of the Yaobai Group.

