Shree Cement predicted to see 2% sales advance

By Suzanne Starbuck
17 April 2024


India-based brokerage, Prabhudas Lilladher, has announced its estimated earnings for Shree Cement in the January-March 2024 period, with a forecast of INR5572m (US$66.58m) in net profit. This marks a two per cent advance YoY, but 24.1 per cent contraction QoQ.  

Net sales are predicted to advance by 1.9 per cent YoY to INR48,754m, marking a 0.5 per cent decline QoQ, reports Money Control. Meanwhile, EBITDA is forecast to come in at INR11,208m, up 25.6 per cent YoY but down 9.1 per cent QoQ. 

