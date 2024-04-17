Eureka Shipping announces new energy-efficient cement carrier

Eureka Shipping Ltd, a leading transporter for the cement industry, has announced that it will construct a new cutting-edge vessel for operation in the Great Lakes. The company, jointly owned by SMT Shipping and The CSL Group, plans to replace two of its older vessels with this state-of-the-art mechanical/pneumatic cement carrier. The new vessel will have a 12,500dwt capacity, equal to the two older vessels combined.

The company’s Managing Director, Kai Gotterud, stated that, “Building a ship aligned with eco-friendly principles is a top priority for both Eureka Shipping and our customer.” He added, “Our new cement carrier is expected to contribute significantly to decarbonisation by drastically reducing the emissions per metric tonne of cargo carried.”

Every aspect of the design and construction of the new cargo ship will reflect the company’s dedication to safety, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. Key features include:

- A diesel-electric propulsion system comprising four generator sets ensuring redundancy for both navigation and cargo operations.

- Modern, fuel-efficient engines that can operate on HVO biofuel, enhancing performance and reducing emissions.

- Two rudder propellers with 360-degree thrust, along with a powerful bow thruster, offering superior manoeuvrability and optimised navigation safety.

- Energy-saving measures, including LED lighting throughout, minimising power consumption.

- State-of-the-art cargo handling equipment reducing power usage during loading and unloading operations.

- Extensive noise insulation and silencers installed on machinery and cargo handling equipment.

The new vessel is currently under construction by the Holland Shipyard Group in the Netherlands and is expected to be ready for use in 2025. Until its commissioning, Eureka will be using the MV Sunnanvik, a 8600dwt cement carrier previously operational in Europe. This vessel can discharge cargo at rates of up to 1000tph and will be in operation from April 2024.

