Holcim Philippines invests US$35m in renewable energy

Suzanne Starbuck By 18 April 2024

Holcim Philippines has announced plans to spend PHP2bn (US$35m) over the next three years on co-processing and increasing its use of renewable energy. According to the company, the funds will be spread across its four plants in Bulacan, La Union, Davao and Lugait. Bulacan and La Union will receive the investment this year, with Davao and Lugait receiving the investment in the following year, reports The Philippine Star.

The investments are intended to support activities such as sorting, segregation and waste collection, the processing of waste material to make fuel, and boosting the plants’ capacity to accept more fuel from waste, said the company. Other projects include the installation of solar power plants, which are expected to be in place by the end of 2024, and the addition of electric vehicles for cement deliveries.

Published under