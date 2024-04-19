Udaipur Cement Works inaugurates Dabok cement mill

Muriel Bal By 19 April 2024

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (UCWL), part of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, has inaugurated cement mill IV at its Dabok plant in Udaipur, Rajasthan, India.



The new mill increases cement capacity at the integrated plant from 2.2Mta to 4.7Mta and is expected to improve efficiency, productivity and product quality. In addition, the mill includes measures to minimise its environmental impact.



Shrivats Singhania, UCWL director and CEO, said, “This expansion not only strengthens our position in the cement industry but also empowers us to meet the growing demand for high-quality cement in the region. Committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, we aim to deliver exceptional products while minimising our environmental footprint in line with our belief of ‘Small actions today- big impact tomorrow.”

