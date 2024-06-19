Votorantim Cimentos Spain appoints new sustainability director

Muriel Bal By 19 June 2024

Votorantim Cimentos España has appointed Carmen Boulet as its new director for sustainability, strategy and new business, reporting directly to CEO, Alan Svaiter.



An industrial engineer with an MBA from Colombia Business School, Ms Boulet started her career at McKinsey & Co. During that period she accompanied large companies in the world of banking, energy and telecommunications in Latin America and European countries such as Germany, the UK and Norway, to outline their business strategy, including acquisitions or mergers processes. In 2016 she was appointed strategic partner manager lead for the Iberian peninsula by Google, followed three years later by a position of director of strategy at sustainability technology start-up Clarity Al.



At Votorantim Cimentos España, Ms Boulet will be leading the projects and initiatives to achieve Votorantim Cimentos' Sustainability 2030 commitments, as well as coordinating the company's strategy to find new business development opportunities in line with those commitments.

