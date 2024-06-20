Ramboll forms building sustainability leadership team

Peter Bell By 20 June 2024

Ramboll has announced the creation of its Sustainability Leadership Group for buildings in the UK, which will oversee Ramboll’s business strategy to be the Partner for Sustainable Change and reinforce the company’s commitment to driving sustainability in buildings.

The team is headed by Lora Brill, appointed earlier this year as Ramboll’s head of sustainability for buildings in the UK. She is joined by Austen Bates, who assumes the role of sustainability lead for building services. Mr Bates’s appointment follows four years of driving innovative sustainable solutions for Ramboll’s clients, including the recently completed 3 Sheldon Square, a pioneering sustainable retrofit project for British Land to support their net zero strategy, which has been shortlisted for a BREEAM Award for Best Refurbishment & Fit-Out project.

Brogan MacDonald also joins the team as sustainability lead for building structures and is a Chartered Civil Engineer and Chartered Environmentalist and champions material re-use, reducing embodied carbon and regenerative principles. Jac Yarwood, who has recently been appointed to head of sustainable solutions, also brings her wide experience in holistic sustainability to the team.

The team will guide clients to set and achieve ambitious goals and continuously strive for exceptional sustainable outcomes for clients and their projects.

Commenting on the formation of her new leadership team, Ms Brill said “I’m excited to put in place this exceptionally talented team that brings structural engineering, MEP engineering and sustainability consultancy together to lead Ramboll’s incredible breadth and depth of technical expertise on sustainability in building design and engineering. The team will continue to drive more engagements in key industry initiatives like ConcreteZero, and SteelZero and lead our own such as CO 2 mpare, which transparently shares building projects carbon data. We are committed to being the Partner for Sustainable Change and this leadership team is just one more step in ensuring that we challenge current thinking and champion innovative approaches to sustainability.”

