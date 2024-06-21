Adani Cements to increase marine transport

Muriel Bal By 21 June 2024

Following its recent acquisition of Penna Cement Industries, India-based Adani Cements plans to increase the use of sea transport in its logistics mix. Currently, Adani uses sea transport for less than two per cent of its cargo, but this is expected to increase to 10 per cent by 2027-28.



Penny Cement has five bulk terminals at Kolkata, Gopalpur, Karakul, Kochi and Colombo, and these will be particularly useful in serving the peninsular India region, according to Adani Cements CFO, Vinod Bahety. Using sea routes is expected to reduce costs by INR300-400/t (US$3.59-4.78/t) for transporting cargo, with overall savings in the region of INR50-70/t.

