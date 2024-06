Anhui Conch announces management changes

Suzanne Starbuck By 21 June 2024

Anhui Conch Cement has announced the resignation of Zhou Xiaochuan as executive director, joint company secretary, and member of the ESG Committee, effective from June 19, 2024.

Yu Shui has been appointed joint company secretary and authorised representative, and is nominated as a candidate for executive director, awaiting shareholder approval at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting, according to Anhui Conch.

