Dangote ramps up investment in Zambia with second plant
By Suzanne Starbuck
24 June 2024


Dangote Cement has announced plans to double its investment in Zambia by building a second cement plant. The company has already constructed one plant in Masaita at a cost of US$450m but this investment will now be boosted to US$900m with plans for a second facility, reports The Guardian.

The Masaita works is designed to have a cement production capacity of 1.5Mta and is scheduled to reach full capacity by the end of 2024. The new plant is expected to be commissioned soon. 

