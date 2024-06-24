Dangote ramps up investment in Zambia with second plant

Suzanne Starbuck By 24 June 2024

Dangote Cement has announced plans to double its investment in Zambia by building a second cement plant. The company has already constructed one plant in Masaita at a cost of US$450m but this investment will now be boosted to US$900m with plans for a second facility, reports The Guardian.

The Masaita works is designed to have a cement production capacity of 1.5Mta and is scheduled to reach full capacity by the end of 2024. The new plant is expected to be commissioned soon.

