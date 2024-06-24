Holcim acquires Cand-Landi Group to accelerate decarbonisation and circularity at Eclépens

Muriel Bal By 24 June 2024

Holcim acquired the Cand-Landi Group in Switzerland to advance decarbonisation and circular construction. With consolidated net sales of CHF70m (US$11.4m) and 250 employees, Cand-Landi’s diversified businesses range from recycling and waste management to aggregates and ready-mix. The acquisition will accelerate decarbonisation at Holcim’s Eclépens plant in Switzerland by providing new sources of alternative raw materials and alternative fuels. It also increases by 100,000tpa Holcim’s recycling of construction demolition materials into new building solutions.

Miljan Gutovic, CEO of Holcim, said: “The acquisition of the Cand-Landi Group will advance decarbonisation and circularity in Switzerland, a lighthouse market for innovation at Holcim. I look forward to welcoming all 250 employees of the Cand-Landi Group and investing in our next chapter of growth together.”

A leader in recycling for French-speaking Switzerland, the Cand-Landi Group has been family-owned for 128 years. Following a successful partnership between Holcim and Cand-Landi for many years, the acquisition will provide customers with even more comprehensive solutions in construction, logistics and the circular economy. With its high value-add railway logistics services and network, Cand-Landi diversifies Holcim’s business while also contributing to its goal of decarbonising its own operations.

