Cemex launches Vertua in Florida

Suzanne Starbuck By 25 June 2024

Cemex has announced that Vertua®, its portfolio of sustainable products, is now available in Florida. Establishing the foundation for thousands of new homes in Sarasota County, Florida, this residential project showcases Cemex's commitment to environmental responsibility and advancing the construction industry toward a more resilient future, according to the company.

Cemex was recruited by Rockwell Building Systems to fortify the homes with its Vertua lower-carbon concrete in Brightmore, a subdivision of Mattamy Homes’ master-planned community, Wellen Park. Mattamy Homes is the largest privately-owned homebuilder in North America. This collaboration underscores the shared goal of minimising environmental impact while delivering high-quality construction solutions, making it an ideal choice for a variety of sustainable construction projects.

“We are thrilled to bring Vertua to Florida and collaborate on Mattamy Homes’ new residential endeavor in Sarasota County,” said Jeff Bobolts, Cemex US regional president – East Region. “This product represents a significant leap forward in sustainable construction, helping set a higher standard for environmentally responsible building practices not only in the region, but throughout the country.”

According to Cemex, using Vertua in such significant projects accelerates the company’s Future in Action programme, which focuses on developing lower-carbon products, solutions, and processes to become a net-zero CO 2 company. This project sets a precedent for future developments, demonstrating that sustainable construction is not just a choice but a necessity to building a better future.

Published under