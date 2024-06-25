Catch4climate project installs oxygen tanks

Peter Bell By 25 June 2024

The "Catch4climate" project reached another important milestone this week as it completed the installation of the six oxygen tanks for the oxyfuel plant. The oxyfuel kiln plant is expected to be commissioned in the 1Q25. The carbon capture project is taking place at the Schwenk Mergelstetten cement plant, Germany.

The project of the research and development company CI4C is a merger of the four European cement manufacturers Dyckerhoff GmbH (Buzzi SpA), Heidelberg Materials AG, Schwenk Zement GmbH und Co KG and Vicat SA.

The oxygen tanks were supplied by Westfalen AG and offer a total storage capacity of about 360m3 of liquid oxygen for the operation of the pure oxyfuel plant. The aim of the project is to efficiently and effectively capture CO 2 emissions from a cement plant and to create the conditions for large-scale use of CO 2 capture technologies in the cement industry.

Published under