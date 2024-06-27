Holcim invests in Travertine to advance decarbonised cement and circularity

27 June 2024

Via its corporate venture capital and open innovation unit MAQER Ventures, Holcim has invested in Travertine to apply the start-up’s proprietary circular technology to the decarbonisation of cement. The new technology binds CO 2 from direct air capture to advanced mineral components, sequestering carbon.



Nollaig Forrest, Holcim chief sustainability officer, said: “We’re excited to work with innovative startups like Travertine to advance our goal of making decarbonised cement and concrete a reality at scale this decade. Driving circularity, Travertine reduces carbon emissions by capturing and binding CO 2 into advanced mineral solutions.”



Holcim MAQER Ventures participated in a funding round for Travertine alongside Clean Energy Ventures, Bidra Innovation Ventures, and the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment. Based in Boulder, Colorado, USA, Travertine spun out of Lammers’ lab at the University of California, Berkeley, in 2022.

