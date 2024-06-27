Heidelberg Materials appoints new MD of Midland Quarry Products

Suzanne Starbuck By 27 June 2024

Andrew Boileau has been appointed managing director of Heidelberg Materials’ UK-based asphalt and quarrying business MQP (Midland Quarry Products). He replaces Rick Green, who has retired after a 40-year career in the industry, taking responsibility for MQP’s three quarries and 10 asphalt plants located across the Midlands region.

Mr Boileau has extensive leadership experience within the construction industry, latterly as programme director for STARK Building Materials. He has also held various senior roles at Saint-Gobain, including managing director of Gibbs and Dandy.

“I have been a customer of Heidelberg Materials in my roles with Jewson and STARK for many years and have admired the company’s strong focus on sustainability as well as its customers and employees,” said Mr Boileau. “Rick leaves big boots to fill and I wish him all the best for his well-deserved retirement. I am looking forward to working with my MQP colleagues to continue to grow the business and help Heidelberg Materials meet its overall commercial and sustainability ambitions.”

