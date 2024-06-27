Shree Cement achieves 1GW renewable energy capacity

Muriel Bal By 27 June 2024

India-based Shree Cement Ltd has reached 1GW of renewable energy capacity following the commissioning of the company’s 19.5MW solar power plant at factory in Andhra Pradesh. The milestone includes solar, wind, thermal and waste heat recovery power plants.

The company has invested INR40bn (US$478.6m) to expand its renewable energy portfolio, representing almost half of its total installed power capacity. In FY24-25 it plans to invest an extra INR10bn to further expand renewable capacity. This includes 132MW of solar capacity in Jharkhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In addition, plans also extend to 36MW of wind power generation in Rajasthan and 34MW of waste heat recovery capacity in Karnataka and Rajasthan. Any surplus power from these projects would be supplied to state and central power grids.

Shree Cement currently has a cement capacity of 56.4 Mta and plans to expand to 80Mta by 2028. These efforts underscore the company’s aim to expand its renewable energy presence across several states, promote sustainable energy practices and bolster its overall capacity for green energy generation.

