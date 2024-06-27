Mondi and Cemex launch SolmixMix bag in Spain

Suzanne Starbuck By 27 June 2024

Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, has announced the Spanish launch of its ground-breaking SolmixBag in collaboration with Cemex, by bringing it to the building industry on the Balearic Islands of Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca.

Cemex and Mondi began working together on SolmixBag in 2021 when Cemex was looking for a sustainable cement bag to meet legal requirements on the Spanish islands regarding landfilling and incineration of waste, as well as drive its own sustainability goals. Jointly, the two global companies found a fit-for-purpose solution, achieving zero waste with the introduction of SolmixBag, complying with the extended producer responsibility (EPR) for the packaging.

SolmixBag is a one-ply paper bag made from 100 per cent kraft paper which stores and transports dry cement, screed and coarse pre-mixes. Its design means that it disintegrates during the mixing process, eliminating dust and waste on the building site. Strong and durable, the bag is resistant to punctures and dissolves when it gets in contact with water in the cement mixer, where the fibre packaging integrates with the cement.

SolmixBag runs on existing filling machines, providing the same strength and shelf-life as conventional paper bags in a range of sizes - and it is easy to carry and store, with great printing capabilities for on-shelf standout.

Nadal Mateu Piña, commercial manager for the Balearic Islands at Cemex. said, “Mondi has provided the perfect product for our needs: we are now packaging our most sustainable cement in our product portfolio, CEM IV/B –(P) 32,5 SR- ECO+SR, in Mondi’s SolmixBag. Strict legal requirements on the Balearic Islands on landfilling and incineration of waste and EPR have initiated this move, and we aim to use this as best practice example to proactively roll out in different regions and countries. The launch not only delivers for the local industry, it also complies with our own sustainability roadmap ‘Future in Action’.”

Published under