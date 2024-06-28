Dalmia Bharat Cement targets 130Mta

28 June 2024

India’s Dalmia Bharat Cement plans to reach 110-130Mta of cement production capacity by 2031. The company has also announced an interim target of 75Mta by 2027.

According to the company, it aims to achieve this through new construction projects, expanding existing facilities and through acquisitions. In May this year, its cement production capacity stood at 45.6Mt with projects underway to add a further 2.4Mta and 0.5Mta in Assam and Bihar, respectively.

A further 9.4Mta will be added with Dalmia Bharat’s acquisition of cement assets from Jaiprakash Associates. These developments should boost the company’s production capacity by the end of the current fiscal year to around 59Mta.

