Cementos Molins appoints new CEO

Muriel Bal By 27 June 2024

Cementos Molins SA has appointed Marcos Cela as its new CEO. Marcos Cela holds a degree in business management by the University of Barcelona, an MBA by ESADE Business School and a PADE senior management programme by IESE Business School. He developed his career at Decathlon Spain and Bic Graphic Europe, joining Molins in 2004 as finance director, a position he held until 2014. From that date until today, he has been a member of the Executive Committee responsible for the regions of Asia, Africa and South America.



Mr Cela succeeds Julio Rodríguez, who has held the position for nine years. This change resulted by a process planned during the last year and a half, when Mr Rodríguez informed the Board of Directors about his decision to resign. The Board of Directors of Molins expresses its deepest gratitude to Julio Rodríguez for all these years of intense work, commitment, personal leadership and excellent results.

