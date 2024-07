UltraTech commissions Tadipatri production line

Peter Bell By 01 July 2024

UltraTech is commissioning an additional 3.35Mta clinker along with 1.8Mta grinding capacity at its existing unit situated at Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh, India. The capacity addition forms part of the 22.6Mta capacity expansion announced in June 2022.



Furthermore, with debottlenecking, the company has increased the capacity of its grinding unit at Jharsuguda, Odisha, by 0.4Mta taking it to 4.5Mta. As a result, UltraTech’s total cement capacity has reached 154.86Mta.

