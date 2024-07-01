Amran Cement Factory to be modernised

01 July 2024

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Yemeni General Corp for Cement Industry and Marketing, Yahya Atifa, has reviewed the progress of production work at the 2Mta Amran Cement Factory.

Mr Atifa, accompanied by First Undersecretary Governor, Abdul Aziz Abu Kharfsha, inspected the work conditions at the factory. In the meeting, chaired by Mr Atifa, the performance and work level of all departments and manufacturing formations of the Amran Cement Factory units were discussed. He stressed the need to benefit from the factory's management, expertise and technicians as a fundamental pillar in solving problems and implementing development and modernisation plans to achieve the highest levels of quality in production processes and following modern practices and innovation in the cement industry.

He also inspected the quarries of raw materials affiliated with the plant and the mechanism for extracting the basic materials for the cement industry. He noted the need to develop and modernise technologies and equipment to enhance efficiency and achieve more progress and growth in the cement industry sector in Yemen.

For his part, Abu Kharfsha stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination between the institution, the governorate and the plant management, which would develop and modernise the factory system in general.

