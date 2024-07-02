CemNet.com » Cement News » Cementos Moctezuma appoints director of legal affairs

Cementos Moctezuma appoints director of legal affairs

By ICR Newsroom
02 July 2024


Mexico-based Cementos Moctezuma SA de CV, part of Cementos Molins SA, has appointed Fortino Delgado Carillo as its new corporate director of legal affairs. Mr Delgado will replace Belen Molins Benavent, who resigned as of 1 July 2024 for personal reasons.

Mr Delgado has more than three years of experience in the legal and corporate affairs of the company and worked previously as a manager of contentious affairs.

