Cementos Moctezuma appoints director of legal affairs

ICR Newsroom By 02 July 2024

Mexico-based Cementos Moctezuma SA de CV, part of Cementos Molins SA, has appointed Fortino Delgado Carillo as its new corporate director of legal affairs. Mr Delgado will replace Belen Molins Benavent, who resigned as of 1 July 2024 for personal reasons.



Mr Delgado has more than three years of experience in the legal and corporate affairs of the company and worked previously as a manager of contentious affairs.

