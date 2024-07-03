The Materials Processing Institute received GBP4.2m for EconoMISER programme

Peter Bell By 03 July 2024

The Materials Processing Institute has received a GBP4.2m (US$5.3m) investment as part of the groundbreaking EconoMISER programme, new CEO Terry Walsh has announced.

The Teesside-based Institute is a key member of the Foundation Industries Sustainability Consortium (FISC) tasked with delivering the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) funded initiative to scale up sustainable technologies.

Mr Walsh, who took over as Institute CEO this week, said: “This support will fund investment in cutting-edge equipment and facilities enhancing research capabilities in areas which include alloy development, hot metal processing, furnace modelling techniques, concrete and cement decarbonisation, and the testing of energy sources for refractories.”

The institute will create a new and fully-equipped Cement and Concrete Research Centre, as well as investing in predictive artificial intelligence technologies to support alloy development, new instrumentation to validate furnace modelling together with refractories testing equipment.

Phase 2 of EconoMISER represents a substantial commitment to decarbonising foundation industries such as metals, ceramics, glass, chemicals, paper and cement. Critical sectors for the UK economy.

Announcing the new tranche of funding, Mr Walsh added: “I’m thrilled to join the Materials Processing Institute at such a pivotal moment. “This GBP4.2m investment in EconoMISER 2 is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and positions the Institute at the forefront of scaling-up technologies that will accelerate industrial decarbonisation.

“Under my leadership, the Institute remains committed to leading the charge in sustainable development and to forging partnerships that will bring about real and lasting change,” he added.

Mr Walsh joins the Institute having spent more than three decades in the chemical and manufacturing sectors, amassing a wealth of experience in strategic leadership, commercial management and business development.

