Siam Cement Group awards CCU project to JSC Co

Siam Cement Group – Cement and Green Solution Business (SCG-CGS) has awarded Japan Gasoline Co (JGC) of Japan the pre-feasibility study for a CO2 capture and utilisation (CCU) facility for its cement plants.
The study for the awarded CCU facility calls for selection of the technology licence for CCU, evaluation of the required production capacity of CO2 capture facilities and chemical plants, as well as assessment of economic feasibility, to construct a CCU facility for the capture of CO2 emitted from SCG’s cement plant and convert it to new chemical products prior to atmospheric release.
SCG-CGS is promoting and strengthening the transition to a circular business model and contributing to the Thai government’s “2050 Carbon Neutral” target. The JGC Group has been awarded the pre-feasibility study for a pilot-scale project as a result of SCG-CGS prioritising decarbonisation technology.
In addition to supporting the realisation of this project for the future EPC phase, the JGC Group will continue to study and propose CCU-related technologies and economically viable business models for industries in Thailand facing CO2 emission reduction challenges, helping to achieve a decarbonised society.
