Holcim acquires Mark Desmedt to accelerate circular construction

Muriel Bal By 08 July 2024

Holcim has completed the acquisition of Mark Desmedt in Belgium, advancing circular construction in Europe in line with its target to recycle 10Mta of construction demolition materials.

Mark Desmedt recycles more than 500,000tpa of construction demolition materials and is strategically located to serve Belgium’s two largest metropolitan areas, Brussels and Antwerp.

Miljan Gutovic, CEO, Holcim: “With the Mark Desmedt team, we are accelerating our vision to drive circular construction in the key metropolitan areas where we operate to build cities from cities. Strategically located between Brussels and Antwerp, Mark Desmedt will scale up our ECOCycle® technology across Belgium, making circularity a driver of profitable growth. I look forward to welcoming the employees of Mark Desmedt to Holcim and to investing in our next chapter of growth together”.

Founded in 1989 by the Desmedt family, Mark Desmedt became a key company in the recycling of construction demolition materials in Belgium soon after it entered the ready-mix concrete market in 2001. It is Holcim’s fourth acquisition this year to scale up circular construction as a driver of profitable growth, building on Cand-Landi Group in Switzerland, Land Recovery in the UK and Mendiger Basalt in Germany.

