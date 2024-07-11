Command Alkon acquires Marcotte Systems

Peter Bell By 11 July 2024

Command Alkon has acquired Marcotte Systems, a technology leader providing best-in-class software solutions for producing and delivering concrete. This strategic acquisition includes all Marcotte’s products and reinforces Command Alkon’s dedication to supplying the ready-mix/concrete, aggregates and asphalt technology industry with global software solutions.

“Joining forces with Command Alkon marks a significant milestone, not only for our company, but for the heavy building materials industry as a whole as it will drive the next generation of fully automated plant solutions,” said Joel Bardier, CEO of Marcotte Systems. “Command Alkon and Marcotte System’s cultural alignment, driven by shared vision and values, sets the stage for a seamless integration of the organisations. With a steadfast commitment to transparency, respect, and humility, we are poised to navigate this integration process and together provide a higher level of service with the success of our customers as the guiding factor.”

Marcotte Systems, with its substantial investments in plant automation through the Marcotte Batch system and the cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Mintelligent product, is an invaluable addition to the Command Alkon family, says Command Alkon in a statement. The acquisition is expected to bolster the development and global reach of these innovative products, while the combined expertise and talents of the companies will accelerate innovation and advance the next generation of Cloud applications and AI.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marcotte Systems into the Command Alkon family,” said Martin Willoughby, CEO of Command Alkon. “This acquisition underscores our commitment to accelerating innovation and customer service excellence for the heavy building materials industry. By integrating Marcotte’s advanced plant automation solutions with our Command Cloud platform, we are poised to deliver unprecedented value to our customers, helping them achieve greater efficiency and sustainability.”

“The synergy between Command Alkon and Marcotte Systems opens exciting new possibilities for our customers and the broader industry,” said Ranjeev Teelock, chief product officer at Command Alkon.

Published under