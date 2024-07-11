Bamburi Cement receives acquisition deal

Peter Bell By 11 July 2024

Amsons Group, Tanzania's leading manufacturing and energy giant, has offered to acquire a 100 per cent share in Bamburi Cement of Kenya in a proposed US$180m deal.

The offer has been made by the Amsons Industries (k) Ltd subsidiary to buy the shares at KES65 (US$0.51)/share. The cash offer represents a 42.39 per cent premium share price as of the closing of NSE trade in 9 July 2024.

Bamburi Cement is currently majority owned by Holcim (58 per cent) and listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). The Kenyan cement producer operates an integrated plant in Mobasa and a grinding unit in Athi River.



Amsons Group acquired a 65 per cent stake in the 6000tpd Mbeya Cement facility in November 2023, and owns Camel Cement Co with a cement plant in Mbagala, near Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania. The group is looking to extend its investment in the east African cement sector.

