Mbeya Cement Co Ltd appoints a new CEO

Peter Bell By 12 July 2024

Mbeya Cement Co Ltd, a member of Amsons Group and building materials manufacturer, under the 'Tembo Cement' brand has appointed Dr Mohamed Ismail Elsaidy as its new CEO and member of the Executive Committee.



Dr Elsaidy brings 25 years of multinational experience in heavy industry manufacturing and business management to the company. His appointment represents the company’s continued commitment to growth and value creation.

