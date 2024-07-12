Votorantim's Edealina plant to double cement capacity

Peter Bell By 12 July 2024

Votorantim Cimentos has announced an investment of BRL200m (US$36.8m) in the expansion of its Edealina cement plant, in the state of Goiás, Brazil. The modernisation project will add 1Mta to the current cement capacity. The project consists of the construction of a new grinding line that will double production capacity to 2Mta. The project is expected to be completed in the 2H25.



The expansion of the Edealina plant is part of a comprehensive BRL5bn investment programme for the next five years that is focussed on growth and structural competitiveness of the company's operations in Brazil. This programme, of which BRL1.7bn is already underway, covers Votorantim's operations in all regions of the country, with structural investments to increase cement production capacity, competitiveness, use of alternative fuels and reduce CO 2 emissions.



“Our Edealina plant is already a reference for customers and for the market in the central-west region and neighbouring states. The investment in the expansion of this unit strengthens this competitive positioning and reflects our belief in the growth potential of the state of Goiás and Brazil. We seek to evolve together, driving regional development, generating jobs and income, and improving the level of service to our customers,” said Votorantim Cimentos' global CEO, Osvaldo Ayres Filho.



It is in this scenario of sector growth that Votorantim is investing in expansion in Goiás to boost cement production and distribution. Opened in 2015, the factory in Edealina currently generates around 600 direct and indirect jobs. The unit produces Tocantins brand cement that supplies the entire state of Goiás and part of Mato Grosso.

Published under