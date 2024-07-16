Pan-United Corp appoints executive chairman, CEO and director positions

Peter Bell By 16 July 2024

Singapore-listed concrete producer, Pan-United Corp Ltd has appointed May Ng as executive chairman of the Board of Pan-United, and the appointment of Ken Loh as CEO of Pan-United. Both will relinquish their positions as Pan-United's CEO and COO, respectively, and assume their new appointments with immediate effect.

Ms Ng succeeds Tay Siew Choon, who retired as a director of Pan-United in April 2024. The Board of Directors thanked and recorded their deepest gratitude and appreciation to Mr Tay for his invaluable contributions to Pan-United during his close to 20-year tenure as a director of Pan-United, four years of which he served as chairman.

Ms Ng was CEO of Pan-United since March 2011 and has led Pan-United’s transformation into a global leader in low-carbon concrete technologies. She said: "We are very pleased to announce Ken’s appointment as CEO of the company. Ken has been instrumental in our transformation from a brick-and-mortar concrete company to a global leader in low-carbon concrete technologies. We have worked very closely over the years and I look forward to continue working with him to innovate and decarbonise our world with concrete, to ensure a safer world for future generations."

Mr Loh first joined Pan-United as general manager in 1999, with the mandate to spearhead the growth of the company's then-new ready-mix concrete business. Under his steady and strong leadership, today, Pan-United is the largest concrete producer in Singapore, with an established regional presence in Malaysia and Vietnam.

Independent directors

Chan Wan Hong has joined the Board as an independent director, bringing more than 25 years of legal expertise with him. Concurrently, Fong Yue Kwong has been redesignated from independent director to lead independent director. Both positions are also effective immediately.

Mr Chan is a senior director at FC Legal Asia LLC. He is also an independent non-executive director of Centurion Corp Ltd, and an Iindependent non-executive director of Multi-Chem Ltd. A practicing lawyer, Mr Chan has extensive experience in capital market transactions, and advises SGX-listed companies on their corporate actions and ongoing compliance requirements.

Mr Fong, who will be assuming his new role as lead independent director, has been on the board of Pan-United since March 2020. Mr Fong has more than 40 years of experience in the port, marine supply base and logistics industries in Singapore and Asia.

