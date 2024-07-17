CemNet.com » Cement News » Hoffmann Green partners with Béton Contrôle de l’Estuaire

Hoffmann Green partners with Béton Contrôle de l’Estuaire

By Suzanne Starbuck
17 July 2024


Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has announced the signing of a commercial partnership with Béton Contrôle de l’Estuaire (BCE), an entity of the Duclos Group based in Charente-Maritime, France, which produces a wide range of ready-mix concrete.

Created in 2005 to complete the materials trading activities of BigMat Duclos, BCE operates four concrete plants in Charente-Maritime and northern Gironde. Thanks to its infrastructure, BCE offers a wide range of quality concretes, including foundation, paving and decorative concretes. The group also has 31 truck-mixers, ensuring daily deliveries.

This local partnership, extending until December 2027, covers the supply of Hoffmann Green Cement’s zero per cent clinker cements to BCE’s network of ready-mix concrete plants, dedicated to the production of a wide range of concrete products delivered throughout the Charente-Maritime region and neighbouring departments.

