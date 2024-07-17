Hoffmann Green partners with Béton Contrôle de l’Estuaire

Suzanne Starbuck By 17 July 2024

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has announced the signing of a commercial partnership with Béton Contrôle de l’Estuaire (BCE), an entity of the Duclos Group based in Charente-Maritime, France, which produces a wide range of ready-mix concrete.

Created in 2005 to complete the materials trading activities of BigMat Duclos, BCE operates four concrete plants in Charente-Maritime and northern Gironde. Thanks to its infrastructure, BCE offers a wide range of quality concretes, including foundation, paving and decorative concretes. The group also has 31 truck-mixers, ensuring daily deliveries.

This local partnership, extending until December 2027, covers the supply of Hoffmann Green Cement’s zero per cent clinker cements to BCE’s network of ready-mix concrete plants, dedicated to the production of a wide range of concrete products delivered throughout the Charente-Maritime region and neighbouring departments.

Published under