UCEM acquires Ecuador’s Ecoluz SA

Muriel Bal By 17 July 2024

Gloria Group, through its subsidiary Unión Cementera Nacional SA (UCEM), has closed the purchase and sale contract for 99.998 per cent of Ecuador-based hydropower company Ecoluz SA.



In May 2024 the Superintendency of Economic Competition of Ecuador approved the acquisition of all Ecoluz shares by UCEM.



“Gloria Group reaffirms its commitment to investment in the Latin American market, betting on the development of the countries in the region,” concludes the Peruvian company.

