New power supply agreement promises reduced costs for Cemex Holdings Philippines

ICR Newsroom By 17 July 2024

Cemex Holdings Philippines (CHP) announced on Monday, 15 July that its subsidiary, Apo Cement Corp, has signed a supply contract with Semirara Calaca Reserve Corp to provide 44MW of electricity for Apo’s cement plant in Naga, Cebu.

Led by Isidro A Consunji, DMCI Holdings Inc bought CHP earlier this year for US$305.6m, looking to turn a profit after a PHP2bn (US$34.24m) loss in 2023.

CHP subsidiaries Apo Cement and Solid Cement agreed for the assignment of trademarks with Cemex Innovation Holding Ltd for US$8.2m and US$4.35m, respectively. CHP shares remained unchanged on Monday at PHP1.40 (US$0.02) during a 0.62 per cent increase for the Philippine Stock Exchange Index.

