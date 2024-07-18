St Marys Cement receives funding for emissions reduction

Suzanne Starbuck By 18 July 2024

Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Steven Guilbeault, has announced the reinvestment of up to CAD2.2m (US$1.6m) of recycled industrial pollution pricing revenues to fund a major new emissions reduction project at St Marys Cement in Ontario.

According to Canadian Geographic, with this funding, St Marys Cement, which is part of Votorantim Cimentos, will be installing a new specialty cement kiln infrastructure that uses lower-carbon fuels, including discarded plastics, to replace up to 30 per cent of the fuel required to manufacture cement. The innovative technology will cut around 39,900t of greenhouse gas emissions in 2030, equivalent to taking over 9400 gas-powered cars off the road.

“Pollution pricing works. We are holding heavy industry accountable for their pollution, re-investing those revenues into projects that create good jobs and cut pollution. The re-investment of up to $2.2m of industrial pollution pricing revenues to St Marys Cement is just one example of how we have a plan that is building a cleaner, more sustainable future for all generations. This project not only benefits the community of St. Marys, Ontario, but helps build a more sustainable future for many generations of Canadians to come,” said Mr Guilbeault.

“In 2023, Votorantim Cimentos reduced CO 2 emissions by 15 per cent, compared to 2010, achieving 556kg of CO 2 per tonne of cementitious material. With the help of Environment and Climate Change Canada funding through the Decarbonization Incentive Program for our Low-Carbon Alternative Fuel project at the St Marys Cement plant, we will reduce our CO 2 emissions further,” added Jorge Wagner, CEO, Votorantim Cimentos North America.

