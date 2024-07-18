Alpha Cement plant attacked in Myanmar

Peter Bell By 18 July 2024

A cement factory near Mandalay, Myanmar, was attacked by Junta troops who attempted to burn it down as they fled a successful assault by resistance forces last weekend, according to a spokesperson for the Mandalay People’s Defence Force (MDY-PDF).

Fighting for control of the Alpha Cement plant, located about 10 miles north of Mandalay, near the village of Aungthapye in Madaya Township, began late last week, said Myanmar Now.

“As the enemy withdrew, they set fire to buildings inside the factory compound. However, because the buildings were sturdy and well-constructed, there wasn’t much fire damage,” said Osmond, the MDY-PDF spokesperson.

The military has also carried out at least 10 airstrikes a day on the factory since it was captured, he added. The Alpha Cement plant is owned by the Myint Investment Group and Anhui Conch Cement Co.

