DG Khan Cement to establish US subsidiary

ICR Newsroom By 22 July 2024

Following the successful export of cement to the USA, the leading cement manufacturer and exporter in Pakistan, DG Khan Cement Co Ltd (DGKC), has officially informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) of its intention to establish a fully-owned subsidiary in Houston, Texas, USA. The proposed name for this new venture is DG Cement USA LLC.

This significant development was disclosed on 19 July 2024, in a formal letter by Khalid Mehmood Chohan, company secretary to the PSE general manager. The letter says that the decision to pursue this opportunity was approved by the Board of Directors of DGKC. The establishment of DG Cement USA LLC is subject to the necessary regulatory approvals from Pakistan and the US.

This announcement marks DGKC’s strategic move to expand its operations into the US market. Subsequent disclosures are likely to reveal the details of this venture, such as its specific focus and financial implications.

