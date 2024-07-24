Lafarge Africa launches ECOPlanet Unicem

Suzanne Starbuck By 24 July 2024

Lafarge Africa Plc has launched ECOPlanet Unicem, Nigeria's first low-carbon multipurpose cement. Designed with an over 30 per cent reduction in CO 2 emissions, ECOPlanet signifies a major step in the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainable building solutions. Produced at its Mfamosing plant in Cross River State, ECOPlanet will be unveiled nationwide by the end of the year, as Lafarge Africa aims to double its market presence and enable low-carbon construction at scale.

Speaking at the launch event, Group Managing Director/CEO, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, said, “At Lafarge Africa, our vision has always been to lead the building solutions industry in innovation and sustainability. The launch of ECOPlanet Unicem is not just about introducing a new product; it's about redefining the way we think about construction and its impact on our environment.”

He elaborated on the benefits of ECOPlanet Unicem noting its significant reduction in emissions compared to traditional cement, making it an excellent choice for sustainable construction projects. Despite its low-carbon nature, ECOPlanet provides superior performance, suitable for a wide range of applications, from complex infrastructure projects to residential buildings. According to the company, the product is perfect for concreting, plastering and on-site block-making.

Globally, within the Holcim Group, ECOPlanet is available in over 35 markets across all regions and supports the most advanced sustainability building certifications, from BREEAM, LEED to EDGE. ECOPlanet’s sustainability profile is driven by innovative low-emission raw materials with its lower carbon footprint further enhanced by decarbonising its production process through the use of alternative fuels.

Gbenga Onimowo, commercial director, Lafarge Africa, added, “Over the years, Unicem has built a strong reputation, earning the trust of consumers as a reliable and dependable option. At Lafarge Africa, we remain committed to leading the promotion of green products to drive sustainable construction within Nigeria's built environment and we are proud of this significant achievement. ECOPlanet Unicem combines sustainability with superior performance. Our goal is to make ECOPlanet Unicem the go-to-choice for anyone looking to reduce their carbon footprint without compromising on quality or reliability."

