PPC signs agreement with Sinoma

Suzanne Starbuck By 24 July 2024

PPC has signed an agreement with Sinoma Overseas Development Corporation to transform PPC’s operations in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana. According to Engineering News, the agreement includes improving efficiency, modernising technology, lowering production costs, increasing the use of non-fossil fuels and expanding production capacity.

Commenting on the agreement, Matias Cardarelli, CEO at PPC, said, “In the current highly competitive environment, we must operate our industrial operations in the most efficient way to produce high-quality products sustainably at the right cost. This agreement strengthens our relationship with Sinoma and will be one of the pillars of our recently initiated turnaround process, which aims to rebuild a profitable and sustainable PPC.”

“It also highlights the commitment of both parties to advancing sustainable practices and encouraging innovation in the cement industry,” he added.

Published under