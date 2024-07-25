Study finds by-products from lithium production can be used in cement production

A peer-reviewed study by the German Lithium Institute has found that by-products from Rock Tech’s lithium conversion process can also be used as additives for cement, replacing the role of fly ash in cement production, a by-product of coal-fired power generation. The leached spodumene concentrate (LSC) generated during the production of lithium from spodumene holds serious potential as an additive. Consequently, the by-products of Rock Tech’s lithium production can ensure the regional supply security of the German cement industry with LSC, reducing CO 2 emissions.

The study also showed that the compressive strength of Portland cement increases by 10 per cent with the added LSC. Rock Tech have submitted a patent for the process of producing and using the LSC in such a way.

Dr Andreas Neumann, of the research group involved at the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, states, “The phase-out of coal and the transformation of the steel industry will sooner or later lead to changed or disappearing material streams that have been significant for the cement industry in terms of CO 2 savings and product portfolio. The LSC from lithium production has the potential to compensate for these depleting material streams in the future.”

The study was supported by Rock Tech, GP Günter Papenburg AG, and SCHWENK Zement GmbH & Co KG. Dr Thomas Neumann, head of research and development at SCHWENK, explains: “The use of industrial residues from lithium production in cements and concretes significantly contributes to the conservation of valuable natural resources. Through innovative material use, we make an important contribution to achieving our sustainability goals. By integrating these residues, we can not only reduce environmental impact but also decrease CO 2 emissions.”

