Saint-Gobain presents 1H24 financial results

ICR Newsroom By 29 July 2024

Saint-Gobain has released its 1H24 results. The consolidated financial status was reviewed by the statutory auditors and adopted by the Board of Directors on 25 July. The operating income was recorded as EUR2.75bn (US$2.98bn), compared to EUR2.8bn in 1H23, marking a 2.2 per cent YoY decrease. EBITDA came in at EUR3.6bn, close to its all-time high saw but a 2.3 per cent YoY decrease from EUR3.7bn.

While Saint-Gobain expects some of its markets to remain difficult over the year overall, it also anticipates a sequential improvement in Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. Looking ahead, Saint-Gobain states that it will continue to implement the strategic priorities set out in its trifold “Grow & Impact” plan for 2021-25.

"New construction markets remain difficult in Europe but are nearing a low point and we expect trading to continue to improve in the second half. I am confident that 2024 will be another successful year for Saint-Gobain, with a double-digit operating margin in the second half and over the full year, for the fourth consecutive year," commented Benoit Bazin, chairman and chief executive officer.

