Shiva Cement reveals plans for new 1Mta plant

Suzanne Starbuck By 30 July 2024

Shiva Cement Ltd, part of JSW Cement, has announced plans to construct a 1Mta grinding plant in Odisha, India. The new facility will be set up with Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) on BPSL’s site at Sambalpur.

According to Shiva, the plant is expected to be completed by the end of September 2025, subject to the relevant approvals, and represents a total investment of INR3800m (US$45.4m).

Published under