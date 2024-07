Xuan Thanh Cement targets capacity rise by 2030

Peter Bell By 31 July 2024

After more than a decade of construction and development, Xuan Thanh Cement (Thai Group JSC) has been affirming its capacity and brand reputation in the domestic and international markets. The goal is to reach a total cement capacity of more than 30Mta by 2030.

Xuan Thanh Cement also maintains its vision of ‘Becoming the leading cement brand in Vietnam in terms of scale – capacity – technology and product quality’.

