Sanghi Industries reports improved income YoY

Suzanne Starbuck By 31 July 2024

Sanghi Industries Ltd has reported total income of INR2305.5m (US$27.5m) in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. This is up from INR1702m in the same period in the previous year but down from the INR2883.3m seen in the previous quarter. The loss before tax for the June 2024 quarter came in at -INR888.2m, marking an improvement on the -INR1894.3m reported in the same quarter in 2023, but down on the -INR190.2m loss seen in the quarter ending 31 March 2024. Basic earnings per share improved from -INR7.33 in the June 2023 quarter to -INR3.44 in the same period a year later.

Total expenses in the quarter ending 30 June 2024 were reported at INR3193.7m, marking a decline from the INR3596.3m reported in the same quarter in 2023. Over the same timeframe, the cost of materials consumed advanced notably, along with depreciation and amortisation expenses, and power and fuel. Other costs, including finance costs, and freight and forwarding expenses, fell over the period.

Published under