Canada's Cement association appoints new VP construction innovation

Peter Bell By 31 July 2024

Rob Cooney joins the Canadian Cement Association (CAC) as its new vice president of construction innovation, where he will be leading the association’s efforts on standards, research and innovation in low carbon cement and concrete.

Mr Cooney is an industrial engineer with experience in life cycle assessment, embodied carbon and the general construction industry. He has successfully led many innovation projects in the IT industry, logistics, health care, and research and development.

Prior to joining CAC, he led the Low Carbon Assets through Lifecycle Assessment initiative at the National Research Council of Canada, and the development of Buy Clean policy at the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat.

