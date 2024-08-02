Heidelberg Materials embraces AHS at Texas quarry

Heidelberg Materials is deploying US-based Pronto’s Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) at its Lake Bridgeport quarry in Texas. The move follows the successful pilot of the system in 2023. Pronto specialises in commercial transportation with its AHS designed to perform in the most challenging off-road situations as well as improving safety, reducing costs and increasing productivity.

At the Lake Bridgeport quarry, Pronto and Heidelberg Materials have joined forces with Komatsu North America to deploy the AHS on the Komatsu HD605-8 haul trucks, which also feature Komatsu’s Smart Quarry technologies. According to Pronto, the combination of its AHS and Komatsu’s Smart Quarry platform will enable enhanced data collection and analysis, as well as improved safety and productivity for Heidelberg Materials.

“Pronto’s AHS is a cost-effective solution to addressing the challenge of recruiting skilled operatives, while also increasing the utilisation of haul truck assets. The AHS leverages advanced sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence to autonomously operate haul trucks in complex and dynamic environments,” explains Pronto.

Pronto’s software learns a haul route from a mining operator manually driving a vehicle on the desired route just one time. Operators then dispatch trucks to saved routes from their smartphones via Pronto’s simple-to-use mobile app, eliminating the need for a control room. Authorised site personnel can now command vehicle operations wherever they are, whether they’re in the seat of the loading unit, at the crusher, or anywhere else where site supervisors work.

