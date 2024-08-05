Holcim Philippines appoints new president and CEO

05 August 2024

Nicolas George has been appointed as the new president and chief executive officer of Holcim Philippines. Mr George, who took up the role on 1 August 2024, takes over from Horia Adrian, who will become the head of decarbonisation for the Holcim Group in the Asia, Middle East and Africa region after more than three years as the head of Holcim Philippines.

Prior to his new appointment, Mr George served as CEO of Holcim Group’s operations in Algeria. He started working at the company as a strategy manager in China in 2007 and has also held the role of CEO in Myanmar and Uganda.

“I’m excited to lead the Philippine business and further raise its business performance and positive impact,” said Mr George. “The Philippines is an important market for Holcim and I am thrilled to work with our people, customers, and other partners to further raise results and deliver great value to all stakeholders.”

