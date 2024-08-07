Veolia increases solvent recovery capacity raising alternative fuel volumes

07 August 2024

UK resource management company Veolia has expanded solvent recovery capacity at its facility in Garston, Liverpool, to 86,000tpa to meet the growing demand for more sustainable industrial products. Effective recycling of these used solvents, waste paint thinners and solvent-based paint, will create new products as an alternative to virgin solvents, so that they can be used again in industries including cement manufacture.

As part of Veolia's new strategic plan GreenUP, the solvent recovery process will also save an estimated 172,000t CO 2 e in greenhouse gas emissions each year, compared to new resources, equivalent to taking 78,000 diesel cars off the road annually.

As well as generating products the plant also produces several types of fuel. By-products from the process are sent to Veolia facilities to be manufactured into alternative fuels for use in the cement industry, helping to decarbonise this industry and reduce the reliance on fossil fuels.

The increased processing capacity has been achieved by installing new distillation columns to separate liquids, and 17 tanks to store or transfer the solvents. Transport is handled through two new high-throughput tanker loading bays that manage logistics for offloading waste for processing and load the recycled solvents ready for customer delivery.

Commenting on the new development, Nicola Henshaw, MD Hazardous at Veolia UK, said: "This latest expansion of our solvent treatment capabilities demonstrates our commitment to deliver high quality recycled products derived from advanced waste treatment. This highlights the effectiveness of our GreenUp strategy, and further strengthens our position as the world leader in hazardous waste treatment. By preserving resources, reducing reliance on virgin materials, and delivering sustainable products to support manufacturers, we can also create major carbon savings."

