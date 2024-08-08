Mangalam Cement reports 16% net profit rise in 1QFY24-25

Muriel Bal By 08 August 2024

Mangalam Cement Ltd, part of the BK Birla Group of Companies, posted unaudited revenues of INR3805.73m (US$45.32m) in the f posted unaudited revenues of INR3805.73m (US$45.32m) in the first quarter of FY24-25 ended 30 June 2024 (1QFY24-25), representing a 9.5 per cent drop from INR4205.31m in the 1QFY23-24. Other income amounted to INR317.83m, up from INR56.96m in the 1QFY23-24. The company’s total income of INR4123.56m saw a 3.3 per cent decline YoY from INR4262.27m.



Profit before tax in the 1QFY24-25 stood at INR263.48m, up 14.2 per cent YoY from INR230.64m.



Net profit for the 1QFY24-25 advanced by 16.1 per cent to INR170.63m from INR146.94m in the 1QFY23-24.

