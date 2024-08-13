New 10Mta Nigerian plant set for 2025 start-up

Peter Bell By 13 August 2024

Nigeria-based Residence Cement Co plans to establish a cement factory in the Gwana district of Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state in the first quarter of next year.



Gwana State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, disclosed that Residence Cement Factory has resolved to invest US$1.5bn in establishing the Gwana cement factory, which would commence in the first quarter 2025. Initial reports in the Society Herald in July 2024 reported that the plant would have a cement capacity of 10Mta. Sinoma Nigerian Co is constructing the plant.



Residence Cement is also providing supporting the local community by providing 100MW of electricity, constructing a water dam, building a trailer park, constructing housing units, and providing other social amenities in the area. Senator Bala Mohammed further stated that the Bauchi state government is to construct a bridge at a cost of over NGN5bn (US$3.14m) to link it to the factory site for easy transportation.

