Southeast Cement sees 2Q net profit down 11%

Muriel Bal By 14 August 2024

Taiwan-based Southeast Cement Corp has posted a revenue of TWD604.62m in the second quarter of 2024, ended 30 June. This represents a 1.7 per cent decrease from TWD615.383m in the 2Q23, according to the Taiwan Stock Exchange.



However, pretax profit was up 3.7 per cent to TWD82.59m in the 2Q24 from TWD79.67m in the 2Q23. Net profit declined by 11.4 per cent YoY to TWD59.306m from TWD66.944m.



Earnings per share slipped from TWD0.12 to TWD0.10.

